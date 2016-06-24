Calendar » Henry V

June 24, 2016 from 8:00pm

Friday, Jun. 24, 2016 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Jun. 25, 2016 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Jun. 26, 2016 at 8:00 pm

Friday, Jul. 1, 2016 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Jul. 2, 2016 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Jul. 3, 2016 at 8:00 pm

Friday, Jul. 8, 2016 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Jul. 9, 2016 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Jul. 10, 2016 at 8:00 pm

Location: Kingsmen Park

In the 20th season of one of our region’s most popular outdoor theatrical events, the Kingsmen Shakespeare Company presents Henry V and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which was featured in the inaugural season.

One of Shakespeare’s best known war plays, Henry V tells the story of the real 15th century English king, a brutal and heroic monarch. The play’s vast scope moves from religious and political intrigue at the courts of England and France to scenes of delicate romance, ribald comedy and sweeping battle. Past Kingsmen favorites reunite in this “band of brothers” revival directed by longtime faculty member Michael J. Arndt.

Festival grounds open at 5:30 p.m. for pre-show picnicking and entertainment.

General admission is $20 for adults and free for those under 18. Reserved lawn boxes are available online for $90 to $110, with room for six. Parking is available in the lots off Mountclef Boulevard north and south of Olsen Road.

Kingsmen Shakespeare Company is the professional theater company of Cal Lutheran. The nonprofit organization coordinates apprentice programs for professional and aspiring actors, an educational tour program in local schools, and summer theater camps for youth.