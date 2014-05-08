Calendar » Henschel Quartett

May 8, 2014 from 7:30pm

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2014, this quartet has won multiple prizes at the international competitions of Evian, Banff, and Salzburg, and first prize and the gold medal at the Osaka International Chamber Music Competition. Successful debuts in the world’s musical capitals, including an acclaimed BBC live broadcast standing in for the Juilliard Quartet, led their way to the forefront of international chamber music. The program includes Visions and Miracles by American composer Christopher Theofanidis, Mozart’s Quartet in A Major, K.464, and Beethoven’s Quartet in C-sharp minor, Op.131.

Mary Craig Auditorium

$15 SBMA Members/$19 Non-Members

