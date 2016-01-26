Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 2:56 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Herb Peterson Day

January 26, 2016 from 6:30am - 9:30pm

On Tues., January 26, 2016, all Santa Barbara/Goleta McDonald's restaurants will be celebrating the late Herb Peterson's creation the Egg McMuffin with $2 Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwiches! The celebration will take place all day. Make sure to stop by your local McDonald's.

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: January 26, 2016 6:30am - 9:30pm
  • Price: $2
  • Location: Santa Barbara/Goleta McDonald's
  • Website: http://www.MylocalMcds.com
 
 
 