Calendar » Herb Walk with Lanny Kaufer at Arroyo Hondo Preserve

March 3, 2018 from 10:15 am - 3:00 pm

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County at the 783-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve for an Herb Walk with Lanny Kaufer. Walk starts at 10:30 am so please arrive no later than 10:15 am to check-in and get situated.



Free to current members otherwise $25 per person. If you're a member and would like to reserve a spot, please call (805)-966-4520 or email Jennifer Stroh, Membership Coordinator ([email protected]).



If you are not a current Land Trust member, please register here: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/herbs



About Lanny



Lanny has been leading Herb Walks — interpretive native plant walks and nature hikes — in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties of Southern California since 1976. He calls them “Herb Walks” rather than “native plant walks” because he focuses on the plants defined as “herbs,” i.e., those that can be used for food and medicine. Along the trails you may encounter many herbs that have multiple uses for survival, crafts, home remedies, gardening, ceremony, fiber-making and wildcrafting of all sorts.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, landowners and others to preserve, restore and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the county.

The trust has helped preserve some 25,000 acres of natural resource and working land, including Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and some ranches on the Gaviota Coast.

(photo credit to James Wapotich)