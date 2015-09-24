Calendar » Heroes of Hospice Luncheon

September 24, 2015 from 12:00 pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites the community to join them for their third annual Heroes of Hospice awards luncheon. The nonprofit organization will honor three incredible individuals who have lent their time and talents to make a significant difference both to the organization and to the community by advancing compassionate end-of-life care in Santa Barbara.

This year’s honorees include Alan Miller, accepting the Philanthropist Award presented posthumously to H. Guy DiStefano; Catherine Remak, Volunteer Award; and Dr. Stephen Hosea, Professional Award. HSB will also recognize emeritus board members Gerd Jordano and Kenny Slaught at the Heroes of Hospice event.

For more information and to order tickets, call 805-563-8820.