Calendar » Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara

September 27, 2017 from TBD

Each year, Hospice of Santa Barbara honors the outstanding community volunteers and supporters who play a vital role in its mission to provide care for anyone experiencing the impact of serious illness or grieving the death of a loved one. This year will mark HSB’s fifth annual Heroes of Hospice luncheon, which will recognize incredible people who have demonstrated compassionate dedication to the service of HSB’s clients.

Visit the HSB website, call (805) 563-8820 or email [email protected] for more.