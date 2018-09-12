Calendar » Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara

September 12, 2018 from 11:00AM - 1:30PM

Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) in honoring the incredible people who have demonstrated compassionate service to HSB’s patients and families, as well as the Santa Barbara community, at its sixth annual Heroes of Hospice luncheon.

Each year, HSB recognizes the outstanding organizations and individuals who continue to play an important role in service to those in our community and/or support the organization’s mission of providing care to anyone experiencing the impact of serious illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

This year’s Heroes of Hospice awards go to the following outstanding individuals and organizations:

Partnership Award – Cottage Children’s Medical Center

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Ambassador Award – Marybeth Carty, Executive Director of the Natalie Orfalea Foundation

Legacy Award – Montecito Bank & Trust

Volunteer Award – Organic Soup Kitchen

Date: Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, 1281 Channel Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Cost: $175 per person. Sponsorships available. Visit http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/heroes/ to purchase tickets.

To learn more email [email protected] or call (805) 563-8820.