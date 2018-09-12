Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara
Hospice of Santa Barbara
Join Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) in honoring the incredible people who have demonstrated compassionate service to HSB’s patients and families, as well as the Santa Barbara community, at its sixth annual Heroes of Hospice luncheon.
Each year, HSB recognizes the outstanding organizations and individuals who continue to play an important role in service to those in our community and/or support the organization’s mission of providing care to anyone experiencing the impact of serious illness or grieving the death of a loved one.
This year’s Heroes of Hospice awards go to the following outstanding individuals and organizations:
Partnership Award – Cottage Children’s Medical Center
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
Ambassador Award – Marybeth Carty, Executive Director of the Natalie Orfalea Foundation
Legacy Award – Montecito Bank & Trust
Volunteer Award – Organic Soup Kitchen
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Hospice of Santa Barbara
- Starts: September 12, 2018 11:00AM - 1:30PM
- Price: $175
- Location: Coral Casino, Four Seasons Biltmore; 1260 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/heroes/
- Sponsors: Hospice of Santa Barbara