Heroes on Deck Screening

August 17, 2017 from 7:00pm

World War II on Lake Michigan

Film by John Davies

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: $10 (SBMM members), $20 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747

A new 57 minute documentary narrated by legendary CBS and A&E anchorman Bill Kurtis, tells the story of forgotten World War II fighter planes at the bottom of Lake Michigan, the brave pilots who trained in them, and their link to U.S. victory in the Pacific.

Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the US Navy was desperate for pilots whocould take off from aircraft carriers, strike the enemy, navigate their way back to the ship and land safely…no easy task in the vast Pacific. With only seven real carriers left in the entire Navy, none could be spared for training. In order to quickly train thousands of aviators, Commander Richard F. Whitehead proposed a radical idea. He suggested that two coal-fired, side-wheeled, passenger steamers, the SS Seaandbee and SS Greater Buffalo, be converted into makeshift aircraft carriers.

Heroes on Deck is a story told by some of the brave men who were actually there.

John Davies (Executive Producer, Writer & Director), Harvey Moshman (Executive Producer, Aircraft Recovery Photography) and Brian Kallies (Producer, Editor). www.heroesondeck.com