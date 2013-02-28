Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Heroic Africans: Legendary Leaders, Iconic Sculptures

February 28, 2013 from 5:30pm - 6:30 pm
Heroic Africans: Legendary Leaders, Iconic Sculptures

Lecture by Dr. Alisa LaGamma, Curator, Arts of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York This lecture considers the sub-Saharan sculptural traditions inspired by eminent individuals that were highlighted in The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s critically-acclaimed exhibition of African art in 2011.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: February 28, 2013 5:30pm - 6:30 pm
  • Price: Free for SBMA Members, Friends of Africa*, and Students with Valid ID**/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://tickets.sbma.net
 
 
 