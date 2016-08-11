Calendar » Hey Sailor! New in Town?

August 11, 2016 from 7:00pm

Lecture presented by Kathryn Mussallem

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: Free (SBMM members), $10 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by: Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, John C. Woodward, and Silvio Di Loreto

Kathryn Mussallem, an exhibiting photographer, printmaker, and illustrator, will show images and video while telling stories of how she captured the subjects from her ongoing 5-year documentary project on the U.S. Navy, which includes (but is not limited to) sailor tattoos. Her work has been published and exhibited in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, and France and in group exhibitions in New York, Minneapolis, Saint Remy, Leiden, London, and Vancouver.

Mussallem’s photo exhibition Hey Sailor! New in Town? is on display in SBMM’s Art Gallery as part of Tattoos & Scrimshaw: the Art of the Sailor. Her photos have traveled from the Vancouver Maritime Museum (2013), to the Maritime Museum of San Diego (2014), then to the Los Angeles Maritime Museum (2015), before arriving at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The exhibit will be on display through October 31, 2016.