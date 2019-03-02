Calendar » HH11

March 2, 2019 from 8:00 PM

NEBULA DANCE LAB PRESENTS

HH11

"HHII Dance Festival reaches for the stars..." The Santa Barbara Independent

"International & National artists under one roof, three unique performances, 30+ dance works, across three days...exhilarating" Devyn Duex, Founder/Artistic Director | Nebula Dance Lab

"Galaxy of Dance: HHII Dance Fest promises three days of new and recent work" Santa Barbara News-Press

Presented by Nebula Dance Lab, HH11 Dance Festival is an annual dance festival in its 5th year, showcasing 30+ works within three unique shows, plus the Apogee Awards and kickoff evening highlighting Arts Education & Youth performances. Artists featured over the past four years have spanned the Globe from Budapest Hungary to New York City, Chicago IL and Canada, plus across California including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, and Santa Barbara.

HH11 strives to bring together international & national artists both emerging and established in three professional-quality performances. Each show is unique featuring a diverse representation of professional dance works. Plus, the Apogee Awards and kickoff evening March 1st, honoring Arts Education featuring special performances by youth and professional companies. Don't miss any of these amazing performances!

Get your festival pass and participate in the rich experience the HHII Dance Festival provides [passes are not transferable]. VIP Festival passes are available for patrons interested in early entry, a complimentary beverage, and the opportunity to personally select and reserve your seat prior to the show [early VIP entry is 30 minutes prior to each show].

Please note, Friday's performance March 1st includes a special Mix & Mingle event for all ticket holders including small bites, custom drinks by local mixologists, special projection by Robin Bisio with Inspiratia International and live music, 6-8pm, and a unique reception following the performances including desserts, drinks and live music.

Thursday February 28th

Plus Apogee Awards honoring Dance Education & Youth in a kickoff evening February 28th including special performances by State Street Ballet Young Dancers (SB), Santa Barbara Dance Arts (SB), Linda Vega Dance Studios (SB), The Dance Network (SB), Panther Dance Company (SB) , Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Dance Company (SB), and FELEDI Project (Budapest, Hungary)

Friday March 1st

Mix & Mingle 6-8pm: Including small bites, custom drinks by local mixologists, special projection by Robin Bisio with Inspiratia International and live music, and a unique reception following the performances including desserts, drinks and live music.

Peri Trono (SF), Chelsea Asman (LB), The Hubbard Collective (OC), Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Dance Company (SB), Robin Bisio Films (SB) with Inspiratia International (SB), UCSB Dance Company (SB), FUSE Dance Company (LA), FELEDI Project (Budapest, Hungary)

Saturday March 2nd

Robin Bisio Films (SB) with Inspiratia International (SB), Raadha Kalpa Dance Company/ Nitya Narasimhan (SC), Nebula Dance Lab (SB), RE|Dance Group (IL), The Dance Network (SB), Briana Markovich (SF), Danielle Diniz (NY, NY), ArtBark International | Stephen Kelly (SB), Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Dance Company (SB), Marco Pinter (SB), UCSB Dance Company (SB), GRAYSCALE (LA), Chloe Roberts (SB), Weslie Ching (SB), FELEDI Project (Budapest, Hungary)

Sunday March 3rd

FELEDI Project (SB), Hannah Ruth Brothers (SB), Maria Rendina/Motion Theatre (SB), Embark Dance Theatre (OC), Kathak Bandi Dance Collective (Canada), Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ LA Choreographers & Dancers (LA), and Nebula Dance Lab (SB), Robin Bisio Films (SB) with Inspiratia International (SB), ArtBark International | Misa Kelly & Michelle Cotrina aka "Leilani & Miele" (SB), FUSE Dance Company (LA), Kendra Pearson (SF), Jess Harper & Dancers (LA), GRAYSCALE (LA), The Dance Network (SB), Gianna Burright (OJ), UCSB Dance Company (SB)

TIMES: Thursday, February 28 at 7:00 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, March 1 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, March 2 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, March 3 at 2:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $24 general, $18 students, $15 Opening Night/Apogee Awards, $58 Festival Pass, $68 VIP Festival Pass [includes preferred seating, and complimentary beverage at each performance]



All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-040