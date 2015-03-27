Calendar » HH11 Dance Festival

March 27, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Presented by Nebula Dance Lab, HH11 Dance Festival is an annual dance festival in its inaugural year, offering an opportunity to showcase more than 30 works within three unique shows. Artists featured in the 2015 festival include: Nebula Dance Lab (Santa Barbara), Tonia Shimin (Santa Barbara), Weslie Ching (Santa Barbara), Jessica Kondrath (Long Beach), Kendra Pearson (San Francisco), Michelle Lynch (New York City), Rebecca Bryant (Los Angeles), Keith Johnson and Dancers (Long Beach), Louise Reichlin & Dancers (Los Angeles), Kelly Todd (Long Beach), Anna Krupp (Iowa), Noelle Andressen/Rubans Rouge Dance Company (Los Angeles), Josh Romero/FUSE Dance Company (Los Angeles), Karyn Laver (Santa Barbara), Dominique Miller/Strickly Addikcted Dance (Los Angeles), Project 21 Dance Company (Los Angeles), Matt Nelson (Santa Barbara) and Watson Dance (Los Angeles).

HH11 strives to bring together artists both emerging and established in three professional-quality performances. Each show is unique, featuring a diverse representation of professional dance works. Don't miss any of these amazing performances!

Get your festival pass and participate in the rich experience the HHII Dance Festivalprovides (passes are transferable). VIP festival passes are available for patrons interested in early entry to reserve their seats prior to the show, and include a complimentary ticket to the Hart Pulse Dance Company west coast tour at CST March 22, with special guest performances by ArtBark International and Nebula Dance Company. VIP entry is 30 minutes prior to the start time for the performance (general entry is 15 minutes prior to the start time); seat selection is during the early VIP entry, not at the time of ticket purchase. VIP pass must be purchased prior to March 22 performance to receive a ticket to the Hart Plus Dance Company performance.

Each performance will have a unique lineup, exact details to be announced soon.

TIMES: Friday, March 27, at 7:00 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TIMES: Saturday, March 28, at 7:00 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TIMES: Sunday, March 29, at 2:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $21 general, $16 students, $55 Festival Pass (includes entry to all festival performances), $65 VIP Festival Pass (includes entry to all festival performances with early admission at to reserve a seat, and a ticket to Hart Pulse Dance Company's March 22 performance at CST)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seated is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.