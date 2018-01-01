Calendar » HH11 Dance Festival

February 19, 2016 from 2/19 and 2/20 at 8:00pm 2/21 at 2:00pm

Presented by Nebula Dance Lab, HH11 Dance Festival is an annual dance festival in its second year, showcasing more than thirty works within three unique shows. Artists featured in the 2016 festival include: Weslie Ching (SB); Fuse Dance Company (LA); Kiruthika Rathanaswami (Canada); Watson Dance (OC); ArtBark International (SB); SELAH Dance Collective (SB); RE Dance Group (IL); The Dance Network (SB); Nebula Dance Lab (SB); Carisa Carroll (SB); Motion Theatre Dance Company (SB); Jessica Kondrath, The Movement (LB); Nectar/Cybil Gilbertson (SB); Rebecca Bryant (LA); Alyssa Mitchel (SF); Janos Feledi/Feledi Project(Budapest; Hungary); Lauren Chertudi (SB); Rubans Rouges Dance Company (LA); Nicole Powell (SB); Kendra Pearson (SF); Allan Hancock College Dance (SM), Louise Reichlin & Dancers/LA Choreographers & Dancers (LA).

HH11 strives to bring together international & national artists both emerging and established in three professional-quality performances. Each show is unique, featuring a diverse representation of professional dance works. Don’t miss any of these amazing performances!

Get your festival pass and participate in the rich experience the HH11 Dance Festival provides (passes are transferable). VIP Festival passes are available for patrons interested in early entry, a complimentary beverage, and the opportunity to personally select and reserve your seat prior to the show (early VIP entry is 30 minutes prior to performance start time, general entry is 15 minutes prior to the start time); seat selection is during the early VIP entry, not at the time of ticket purchase.

“HH11 Dance Festival reaches for the stars...” —The Santa Barbara Independent

“International & National artists under one roof, three unique performances, 30+ dance works, across three days...exhilarating” —Devyn Duex, Founder/Artistic Director, Nebula Dance Lab

“Galaxy of Dance: HH11 Dance Fest promises three days of new and recent work” —Santa Barbara News-Press

TIMES: Friday, February 19, at 8:00 pm

TIMES: Saturday, February 20, at 8:00 pm

TIMES: Sunday, February 21, at 2:00 pm

TICKETS: $21 general, $16 students. Festival Pass $55. VIP Festival Pass $65.

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)