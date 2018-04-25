Calendar » Hidden Figures at the Granada Theatre

February 19, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

On Monday, February 19, the Granada Theatre presents Hidden Figures in collaboration with Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.



This movie focuses on the lives of three brilliant African-American women at NASA — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. They serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history.



Representatives from Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara will then participate in a Q & A discussion about important themes from the film. This compelling film was selected to inspire thoughtful conversation, and make meaningful connections with community leaders and family members. Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222.