Calendar » High Anxiety at The Granada Theatre

July 12, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The “Comedy Tonight: The Films of Mel Brooks Series” continues on Tuesday, July 12 at 7pm! Mel Brooks fans shouldn’t miss the chance to experience the this comedy classic – produced and directed by Mel Brooks – in the unique setting of The Granada Theatre.

In High Anxiety, just after becoming the director of the Psychoneurotic Institute for the Very, Very Nervous, Dr. Richard H. Thorndyke (Mel Brooks) is greeted by a series of mysterious events. When his colleagues – including the militaristic and mustachioed Nurse Diesel (Cloris Leachman) become – leery of his questions, they accuse him of murder. Thorndyke's own mental health comes into question as he struggles to clear his name in the midst of a crippling bout of a condition known as "high anxiety."

Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7972 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.