Calendar » High Esteem Luncheon

October 4, 2015 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Join Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS), Santa Barbara’s only full-service domestic violence agency, for their High Esteem Luncheon on October 4th at the Biltmore Santa Barbara in the Loggia Room. Funds from the luncheon and sponsorships will support victims and DVS’s mission to end the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence by providing awareness, and prevention and intervention services.

This year, Dot Marie Jones, Coach Beisite of Glee, will be the guest speaker. Jones has received three consecutive Emmy Award nominations for her role as football coach Shannon Beistie on Glee and has also starred in Material Girls, The Boondock Saints and Patch Adams.

Sponsorship opportunities include: DVS Signature Sponsor for $15,000; Platinum Sponsor for $10,000; Gold Sponsor for $5,000; Corporate Sponsor for $5,000; Silver Sponsor for $3,000 and Bronze Sponsor for $1,000.

For more information, contact Hannah Hultgren at (805) 963-4458 or [email protected], or visit http://www.dvsolutions.org/. To purchase sponsorships or support the organization with a donation, call DVS at (805) 963-4458 x102.