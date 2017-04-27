Calendar » High Fidelity

April 27, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Music by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Bring It On The Musical, If/Then)

Lyrics by Amanda Green (Bring It On The Musical, Hands on a Hardbody)

Book by David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole, Shrek the Musical, Good People)

Meet Rob Gordon, a thirty-something, indie record store owner who knows everything there is to know about music but nothing about how to have a mature, functional relationship. Based on the popular novel by Nick Hornby (and the 2000 film featuring John Cusack), High Fidelity follows Rob on an introspective evaluation of his life and lost loves though an original rock and roll score that's peppered with musical references to some of the great rock and pop artists of our time.

NOTE: This production contains mature content and language.

TIMES: Wednesday April 26, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Thursday April 27, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Friday April 28, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday April 29, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday April 30, at 2:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 student and seniors

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE