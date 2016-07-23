Calendar » High School Musical Presented by Stage Left Productions

July 23, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

High School Musical transports audiences to East High and into the story of two clique-crossed lovers: basketball star Troy and brainy new student, Gabriella; the hero and heroine battle peer pressure and self-doubt on the rocky road to romance. STAGE LEFT PRODUCTIONS takes on the Disney Original Movie turned stage show. More than 60 local young performers ages 10 to 15 are having a blast bopping to the top in this new-age story. It’s sure to be a good time for the whole family! The production will take place at Goleta Valley Jr. High Theatre 6100 Stow Canyon Road, on Saturday and Sunday July 23rd and 24th. Show times are 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. each day. Tickets are $12.00 for General Admission and and can be purchased at the door. Call or email for reserved seating.