Calendar » High Sierras Backpacking Trip

August 30, 2018 from 8/30/18 at 7:00 am - 9/3/18 at 7:00 pm

Spend 4-5 wonderful days and nights exploring the spectacular Southern High Sierras! Welcome to the Cottonwood Lakes! We will hike into the mountains above Lone Pine, an area treasured for its pristine mirror lakes. Our pace will be casual with at least one layover day to allow for exploration higher into the alpine terrain, and time for fishing or swimming in one of the lakes. Since this is a multi-day backpacking adventure we advise previous experience and/or good physical condition and stamina. Generally we will be hiking between 2-3 miles per day at high elevation and will camp above 10,000 feet. The fee includes round-trip transportation, breakfasts and dinners while camping, camping fees, permit fees and group equipment. You must supply your own lunches and personal equipment.

Prerequisite: Good physical condition. Good attitude. Hearty Beginners and Experienced Backpackers welcome!