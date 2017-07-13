Calendar » HIGH SOCIETY

July 13, 2017 from 7:30PM - 9:45pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC is excited to present the musical HIGH SOCIETY, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, Book by Arthur Kopit and additional lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, July 12-29 in the beautiful Garvin Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus.

Imagine that Philip Barry had written “The Philadelphia Story”, his classic 1939 romantic comedy, not as a play but a musical, with Cole Porter as his collaborator, and you have … HIGH SOCIETY! The Lord family now lives on a waterfront estate in Oyster Bay, not Philadelphia. HIGH SOCIETY has it all: classic Hollywood charm, a fantastic musical soundtrack featuring “What is this Thing Called Love”,”Let’s Misbehave”,”It’s All Right With Me” and other Cole Porter classics, and a crazy love triangle.

Performances will be July 12-29, 2017, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on July 12 & 13 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, July 16, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students, Friday and Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students. The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.