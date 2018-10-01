Calendar » Higher Education & Scholarships and Financial Aid - Panel Discussion

October 1, 2018 from 7:00 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.

Higher Education & Scholarships and Financial Aid - Presentations and Panel Discussion + Q&A



Are you or your child considering going to college or university?



Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County in partnership with Santa Barbara City College, Santa Barbara Unified School District College & Career Center, and The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara present an evening of learning about college, scholarships and financial aid for both teenagers and for adults. There will be a panel discussion followed by Q&A

Free Methodist Church

1435 Cliff Drive