Calendar » Higher Education & Your Career Information Session

March 18, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara invites you to attend this Information Session focusing on Higher Education & Your Career. Get the inside story from AUSB alumni and learn what jobs they have and what employers are looking for. Programs to be highlighted in this information session are: Bachelor of Arts, MA in Clinical Psychology, PsyD in Clinical Psychology, Graduate Education Programs, and Master of Business Administration.

In addition, you'll learn more about admission application requirements and financial aid. Our Information Sessions also provide an opportunity for you to hear from faculty and meet with admissions staff.

Click here to RSVP and learn more about our programs.