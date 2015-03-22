Calendar » Highlights of the Exhibition of Italian Masterpieces from Glasgow by Director Larry Feinberg

March 22, 2015 from 2:30 pm

Back by popular demand, Larry J. Feinberg, the SBMA Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Director and an authority on Italian Renaissance art, offers an insightful and lively introduction to the highlights of the Botticelli, Titian, and Beyond: Masterpieces of Italian Painting from Glasgow Museums exhibition. Feinberg analyzes and explains the meaning of outstanding works by some of the greatest Italian masters represented in the show, including Botticelli, Bellini, and Titian, as well as compelling and beautiful pictures by lesser-known but highly-gifted masters, such as Paris Bordon and Carlo Dolci. The speaker also demonstrates how one can trace five centuries of art history and culture through these important paintings, from medieval works of the 14th century through Impressionist pictures in the later 19th.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.

