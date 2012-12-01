Calendar » Hike for AHA!

December 1, 2012 from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Our first annual Hike for AHA! will take place at Romero Canyon Trail in Montecito. Sixty hikers, each of whom will raise $1000, will gather to register between 8 am and 9 am; the hike will go from 9-11 am. Afterward, hikers will enjoy refreshments and nurturing at a Montecito estate (location will be shared with registrants individually when the event nears). To register or for more information, go to our Hike website. For more information on AHA!, go to www.ahasb.org.