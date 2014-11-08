Calendar » Hike for AHA!

November 8, 2014 from 8 a.m.

The seven-mile Hike for AHA! will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8, rain or shine. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The hike will take place on the Romero Canyon trailhead in Montecito. All hikers must register is advance at www.hikeforaha.org. Individuals are asked to raise $500 to participate, and “Community Challenge” teams need to raise $1,000. AHA! teaches social emotional learning to 2,500 Santa Barbara area teens each year through in-school, after-school and summer programs. Teens learn how to become powerful forces against bullying and prejudice, and how to manage adversity. A celebration will be held at a private estate after the hike. For more information, contact Molly Green at [email protected]