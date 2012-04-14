Calendar » Hike for Peace

April 14, 2012 from 10:00 a.m.

This year our annual Hike for Peace and BBQ will be at the beautiful Skofield Park, a local gem nestled in the Santa Barbara foothills. Immediately adjacent to the park is a beautiful hike (moderate level) that we'll walk in the morning, led by our very own teacher and monk, Kelsang Wangpo. Then we'll enjoy a tasty vegetarian BBQ in the park. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors and help Mahakankala Buddhist Center support peaceful solutions to problems in the world--something we have been doing for over 15 years in our community.