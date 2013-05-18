Calendar » Hike for Peace Fundraiser and BBQ

May 18, 2013 from 10:00AM - 1:00PM

This year our annual Hike for Peace and BBQ will be at beautiful Skofield Park (BBQ Area B), a local gem nestled in the Santa Barbara foothills. Immediately adjacent to the park is Rattlesnake Canyon Trail, a beautiful hike (moderate level) that we'll walk in the morning, led by our very own teacher and monk, Kelsang Wangpo. Then we'll enjoy a tasty vegetarian BBQ in the park. Everyone is welcome to walk or just join in for the barbeque. BBQ only cost--$15.