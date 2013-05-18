Hike for Peace Fundraiser and BBQ
May 18, 2013 from 10:00AM - 1:00PM
This year our annual Hike for Peace and BBQ will be at beautiful Skofield Park (BBQ Area B), a local gem nestled in the Santa Barbara foothills. Immediately adjacent to the park is Rattlesnake Canyon Trail, a beautiful hike (moderate level) that we'll walk in the morning, led by our very own teacher and monk, Kelsang Wangpo. Then we'll enjoy a tasty vegetarian BBQ in the park. Everyone is welcome to walk or just join in for the barbeque. BBQ only cost--$15.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mahakankala
- Starts: May 18, 2013 10:00AM - 1:00PM
- Price: $15
- Location: Skofield Park
- Website: http://www.meditationinsantabarbara.org