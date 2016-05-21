Calendar » Hike With a Historian at Rattlesnake Canyon ~ By Hattie Beresford

May 21, 2016 from 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Santa Barbara Historical Hidden treasures

Visit the ruins of the dam built for the Santa Barbara Mission along Rattlesnake Creek, hear stories of early homesteaders and visitors, and view dozens of historic photographs that include Tin Can Shack, the Chamber of Commerce Trail, and La Cumbre Peak.

Join us for this 3.5-mile round trip on well-marked trails, total time approximately 2.5 hours, with a 1000-foot elevation gain.

Reservation required.

Members $15/ Guests $20