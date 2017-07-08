Calendar » Hike with Monique

July 8, 2017 from 9:30am

Join Assemblymember Monique Limón for a hike in Ventura County at Big Rock Preserve. Prior to the hike, we will meet at the Ventura River Trail entrance on Casitas Vista Rd. and learn about legislation she is working on, voice any concerns you may have in person, and get some fresh air with her. Ventura Hillsides Conservancy will be partnering with her to give a guided walk led by Executive Director Derek Poultney. Special accommodations may be available upon request. Please call 805-564-1649 or contact her through her website for further information.