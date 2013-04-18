Hilary Brace Trunk Show
April 18, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
These unique scarves by Santa Barbara artist Hilary Brace are based upon her original drawings in pastel and photographs. They are made with 100% silk crepe de Chine fabric with a beautiful drape and soft sheen, and the designs celebrate the beauty of subtle colors, neutral tones and timeless design. Museum Store
- Starts: April 18, 2013 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net