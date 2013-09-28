Calendar » Historic Santa Ynez Library to be Renovated

September 28, 2013 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley are providing a much needed renovation of the interior of the historic Santa Ynez Branch Library in late September and early October. The library has announced its temporary closure for three Saturdays, September 21st, September 28th and October 5th. Re-opening is targeted for October 12, 2013.

Painting of the exterior was completed in June with many thanks to an anonymous volunteer. The interior renovations involve new adjustable shelving, and reworking the floor plan to open the room for maximum visitor use. The original wood floor will be refinished or resurfaced. “We also hope to add new books from recent donations,” said Carolyn Lawrence, Solvang’s Friends of the Library President.

The Santa Ynez Library Centennial Celebration, held by the Friends of the Library in August of 2012, raised substantial funds for the restoration with the support of many friends, sponsors and businesses in Santa Ynez and the Valley.

Completion was significantly helped by the generous donations of D.J.Dunn Construction, Waterman’s Fine Cabinetry, The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Harrison Hardware.

"The Friends are very excited to see these improvements to our local historic library. It is an overlooked gem right in our midst. We are particularly grateful to all those who have worked so hard to see it to completion," said Carolyn Lawrence, Friends of the Library President.

The Santa Ynez Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. A group of dedicated volunteers open the branch from 1-4 on Saturdays, with oversight from the Solvang Branch Library.

According to Carey McKinnon, branch supervisor, the Santa Ynez Library has more than 400 visitors each year, with an average of 30 visitors each Saturday. In addition to public hours on Saturday afternoons, the library is available for school and group tours by special appointment during the week.

The Santa Ynez Library is Santa Barbara County Historical Landmark No. 11. The branch has been in continuous operation since it first opened in 1910 in the College Hotel and the building itself holds the distinction as the first county free library branch building in the state.

The tiny redwood library was built in 1912, on the north side of Sagunto next door to the Red Barn building. It was moved down the street in 1972 and placed just west of the Santa Ynez Historical Society Museum. The library moved again in 1991 to its present position on the corner of Sagunto and Faraday Streets, in order to make room for new building by the SYV Historical Museum.