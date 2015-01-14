Calendar » History Happy Hour

January 14, 2015 from 5:00 - 7:00

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is pleased to announce the very first of our new series of talks, entitled “History Happy Hour.” The fun and educational lectures will be held in wine tasting rooms beginning with the iconic El Paseo of downtown Santa Barbara, and are generously sponsored by the Santa Barbara Arts Commission. Join us for a relaxed opportunity to learn more about Santa Barbara’s heritage, while you enjoy delicious wine (no-host) at Margerum Wine Company. No reservation needed, but space is limited.



Explore of our city’s contribution to the illustrious silent film industry with a presentation by the highly acclaimed local historian Neal Graffy who will present “A Liar, A Drunk & A Piano Teacher – The Story of the Flying A.” Santa Barbara’s love affair with film began in 1915 with the American Film Company, also known as the “Flying A” after they built the world’s largest studio with the industry’s top directors, actors, and writers. From historic adobes to magnificent mansions, sandy beaches to the peaks of the Santa Ynez mountain range, the cameras of the Flying A cranked out hundreds of westerns, dramas, and comedies.



