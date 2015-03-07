History Happy Hour
March 7, 2015 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm
Join “Urban Hikers” Stacey Wright & Peter Hartmann for a talk about exploring your neighborhood’s history and embracing the rich heritage (and quirky details!) of your community. No reservation needed, no host bar. Special thanks to the Santa Barbara Arts Commission.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 7, 2015 5:30pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum
- Website: http://www.santabarbaramuseum.com