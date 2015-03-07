Calendar » History Happy Hour

March 7, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00 PM

History Happy Hour will be held at Jamie Slone Winery (El Paseo)

Stop by during First Thursday for a short talk by the “Urban Hikers,” Stacey Wright & Peter Hartmann, about exploring your neighborhood’s history and embracing the rich heritage (and quirky details!) of your community. No reservation needed, no host bar. Hosted by the Santa Barbara Historical Museum with thanks to the Santa Barbara Arts Commission. Free.

