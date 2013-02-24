History of Brass Musical Instruments, by Dr. Steven Gross
Dr. Steven Gross will speak about the history of brass musical instruments, with demonstrations from the UCSB scholarship brass quintet and horn ensemble. Music will range from Bach to the present day.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
- Price: 0
- Location: Goleta Public Library, 500 N Fairview Ave., Goleta
