Calendar » History of Hot Springs with Hattie

April 5, 2014 from 9:00am

One of the last undeveloped, private properties in the Santa Barbara foothills was protected this year, a culmination of four years of work on the most complex and expensive land acquisition the Land Trust has ever done. The 462-acre Hot Springs Canyon has always been privately owned, since the 1960’s by the McCaslin family, yet the public has hiked and ridden on this undeveloped land for decades. In a fast-moving campaign lasting from March 2011 to March 2012, the Land Trust succeeded in raising $7.8 million dollars – all of it from generous local individuals, families and foundations to preserve this community resource.

After 19 months of negotiation with government agencies, utility companies and adjacent landowners, on November 15, 2013 The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County handed over the deed to the United States Forest Service, the final step in the Trust’s conveyance of 422 acres of land in Hot Springs Canyon.

What: Hike led by Hattie Beresford

Where: Hot Springs Trail

When: April 5 at 9 am

Why: This beautiful trail has a rich history and we will be joined by Montecito Journal columninst and secretary of the Pearl Chase Society Hattie Beresford. Hattie, a native of the Netherlands, worked for many years in the Santa Barbara School District, teaching English and American History. She retired in 2004 to pursue hew twin passions of historical research and writing through her column, ”The Way It Was”.

Cost: $20

Reservations are required as the group size is limited. Please RSVP at [email protected]