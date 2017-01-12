Calendar » History of the Potter Hotel

January 12, 2017 from 7:00pm

Lecture presented by Neal Graffy

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: Free (SBMM members), $10 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by: Silvio Di Loreto and Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture

Neal Graffy will discuss the history of the Potter Hotel and of course take questions. “Everything I know about the Potter Hotel I learned from Neal Graffy,” says SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga.

Neal first gave voice to history in 1989 when he premiered a slide show talk on Santa Barbara History. Encouraged by the response, more talks were developed; and currently there are twenty different topics that have been presented in well over 300 shows.

Expanding from solo presentations, Graffy has had numerous appearances on local, state and national radio and TV including Huell Howser’s California Gold, KCET TV’s Life and Times and nationally on This Old House. He has been featured in several documentaries including the Emmy Award winning Impressions in Time.

He has authored numerous monographs for historical organizations, as well as articles in regional and national publications. He has written three books on Santa Barbara history, “Santa Barbara Then & Now”, “Street Names of Santa Barbara” and “Historic Santa Barbara” and is co-author of the recently released historical fiction “A Murder at the Potter Hotel.”