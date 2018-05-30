Calendar » History Under Your Nose

May 30, 2018 from 5:30PM - 6:30PM

Join the Museum for “History Happy Hour” at Grassini Tasting Room with by Neal Graffy “History Under Your Nose.”

Guests are invited to a lively (and brief!) presentation and discussion with one of Santa Barbara’s favorite historians, who will explore the “bits and pieces” of history that we pass by every day without even realizing it. The talk is based on a forthcoming book by Mr. Graffy.

Entrance to the talk is free. Wonderful wines by the glass are available for purchase. Grassini Wine Tasting Room is located in the El Paseo. It is one of eight premier tasting rooms in the Presidio Neighborhood.

Special thanks to the Santa Barbara Office of Arts & Culture and the City of Santa Barbara for their support.