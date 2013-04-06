Calendar » Hitz O’Fury: Brawlin’ Betties Roller Derby!

April 6, 2013 from 5:00 pm

The Mission City Brawlin' Betties take on the Bakersfield Rollergirls Saturday, April 6, at Earl Warren Showgrounds! Gates open at 4:30pm and bout starts at 5pm. Presale ticket holders get in early at 4pm. Tickets are only $5. Buy online at www.mcbb-brg.eventbrite.com, from your favorite MCBB Skaters and Officials, or Palmieri's (1431 San Andres St.). Make sure to wear your craziest costume and enter the Halftime Boutfit Contest for your chance to win tickets to the next Betties home bout!