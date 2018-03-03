Hobey Ford’s “Animalia”
March 3, 2018 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Explore the magic of animals and various ecological systems, from endangered animals to the metamorphosis of a butterfly and a tadpole. Animalia will take place at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) on Saturday, March 3 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: jzpr_info
- Starts: March 3, 2018 4:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: Adults: $25, Kids: $10
- Location: The Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101)
- Website: http://puppetpaloozasb.com