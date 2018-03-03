Calendar » Hobey Ford’s “Animalia”

March 3, 2018 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Explore the magic of animals and various ecological systems, from endangered animals to the metamorphosis of a butterfly and a tadpole. Animalia will take place at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) on Saturday, March 3 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.