Hobey Ford’s “Animalia”

March 3, 2018 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Explore the magic of animals and various ecological systems, from endangered animals to the metamorphosis of a butterfly and a tadpole. Animalia will take place at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) on Saturday, March 3 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: jzpr_info
  • Starts: March 3, 2018 4:30pm - 6:30pm
  • Price: Adults: $25, Kids: $10
  • Location: The Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101)
  • Website: http://puppetpaloozasb.com
 
 
 