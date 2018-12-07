Calendar » Holiday Memories

December 7, 2018 from 7:30 pm (BILL TWO)

SPEAKING OF STORIES PRESENTS

HOLIDAY MEMORIES



An eclectic collection of original first person true stories of holiday memories performed by their authors. The performances range from scripted readings to storytelling. Stories of love, family, loss and adventure, lots of adventures, your Santa Barbara neighbors have some wonderful stories to share! Join the performers after the show for complimentary cookies and milk—because every good story should be toasted with cookies and milk!

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: If you are interested in participating in this unique performance you are invited to submit your true stories for consideration.

The selection of the stories will be a 2-phase process. Artistic Director, Maggie Mixsell, will review the submissions and select those stories that she feels will best translate to the stage. This group will then be invited to audition. From the auditions she will select the final stories/authors for the show and they will receive one-on-one coaching and direction in preparation for the final performance. Maggie will work with the authors to determine the style of performance that best suits each selection. Everyone is welcome to submit. For the past Personal Stories productions, we had an eclectic and wonderful group that included professional actors who were making their first attempt at writing, published writers who were performing their works for the first time and pretty much everything else in between.

Submission Deadline: Monday November 5

Auditions: Selections announced November 9, auditions November 12-16

Final Selections announced November 19

First-person true stories

Word count 500-1500

5 to 10 minutes when read aloud

Digital submissions preferred in Word or PDF documents submitted to [email protected]

or hard copy to:

Center Stage Theater

751 Paseo Nuevo

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

If you have any questions or would like additional information call 805-963-8198 or email [email protected]

TIMES: Thursday, December 6 at 7:30 P.M.(BILL ONE)

TIMES: Friday, December 7 at 7:30 P.M.(BILL TWO)

TIMES: Saturday, December 8 at 7:30 P.M.(BILL ONE)

TIMES: Sunday, December 9 at 2:00 P.M.(BILL TWO)

TICKETS: $25 general, $18 students and military,

TICKETS:$18 Early Bird Special (Sunday matinee and Thursday night only, must be purchased by Tuesday, December 4)

TICKETS:$20 for 2nd bill (If you purchased a ticket for one bill and would like to go to the other you may purchase a discounted ticket. Please call the box office to arrange)



