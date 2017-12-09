Calendar » Holiday Art & Jewelry Boutique a Benefit for SafeLaunch

December 9, 2017 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm



This is a Pop Up Holiday Shop!



Drop in for friendship, shopping, and refreshments to benefit SafeLaunch Healthy Futures, the local nonprofit that protects youth from substance abuse and addiction.



Our vendors-- Janzu Designs, Bijoux Jewellry, Hsiu Zu Ho Art and Marlene Vincent-- will be accepting cash, checks and credit cards while donating a portion of each sale to SafeLaunch. Bring your gift list!



SafeLaunch prevents early exposure to intoxicants because 9 out of 10 people suffering from addiction were exposed to drugs and alcohol as teens. SafeLaunch is privately funded by donors like you!



Appetizers courtesy of Paradise Cafe!



SafeLaunch Tax ID 46-2832792