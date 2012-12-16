Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Holiday at the Ranch

December 16, 2012 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Our signature holiday open house. Photo opportunities abound with Santa Claus, tours of the beautifully decorated Stow House, crafts and cookie-baking for the kids, and live holiday music. Special thanks to Marborg Industries for sponsoring this event.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Stowhouse
  • Starts: December 16, 2012 11:00am - 4:00pm
  • Price: $2-$5
  • Location: Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: http://www.stowhouse.com/upcomingevents.php#
 
 
 