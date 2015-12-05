Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:39 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Boutique

December 5, 2015 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

Garden Street Academy will host its annual Holiday Boutique on Satuday, December 5th from 9am to 1pm. The event is free, open to the public and a family-friendly affair. The boutique will feature several unique vendors with a wide variety of holiday gifts, photos with Santa,  a Christmas tree raffle, and holiday treats.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: December 5, 2015 9:00am - 1:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Garden Street Academy 2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara CA 93105
  • Website: http://www.gardenstreetacademy.org
 
 
 