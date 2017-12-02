Calendar » Holiday Celebration & Kirtan with Dave Stringer

December 2, 2017 from 6:30pm - 9:30pm



Accompanied by Joss Jaffe, Sheila Nicholls

+ local musicians Sudama and Philippo Franchini

Saturday, December 2

Gathering begins at 6:30

$20 in advance / $25 day-of

Join us to celebrate the holiday season with international kirtan superstar Dave Stringer! He will be joined by Joss Jaffe on the tabla and cajon, English singer-songwriter Sheila Nicholls, and local musos Sudama and Philippo Franchini. We’ll start this festive evening gathering in our living room with some of our local vendors. Then we’ll move into the studio to lift our voices and hearts and move our bodies as we’re guided by Dave and the band into kirtan oblivion. Soup and simple delights will follow.

“The intention of Kirtan is consciousness-transformation, directing the singers to vanish into the song as drops merge into the ocean. Mantras are intended as a tool with which the spirit can release itself from the prison of attachments created in the mind. They are primarily recitations of names and qualities given to the divine, expressing elemental philosophical principles. The true understanding of the mantras can be found in the sense of unity, well-being and timelessness they elicit. The mantras quiet the mind, and the music frees the heart.”

— Dave Stringer

For more information and to register click here.

Dave Stringer is a Grammy-nominated producer, singer, songwriter and innovative modern Kirtan artist, profiled in publications all over the world. Stringer’s sound connects the transcendent mysticism of traditional Indian instruments with the exuberant, groove-oriented sensibility of American Gospel and the ringing harmonies of Appalachia.

Initially trained as a visual artist, filmmaker and jazz musician, Stringer’s focus shifted significantly after video editing work brought him to an ashram in India in 1990. It has also been informed by a subsequent period of service teaching meditation to prison inmates, and expanded by his interest and research in neuroscience.

An articulate and engaging public speaker, Stringer probes the dilemmas of the spirit with a wry and unorthodox sense of humor. His work intends to create a modern and participatory theatrical experience out of the venerable traditions of kirtan and yoga, open to a multiplicity of interpretations, and accessible to all.

In the last decade, Yoga has grown from Indian roots into a global cultural phenomenon. Simultaneously, Kirtan, an ecstasy-inducing, call-and-response form of mantra chanting, has experienced a worldwide renaissance. Stringer and a diverse ensemble of accompanying musicians travel extensively, giving concerts and workshops all over the world.

Artist Website: http://davestringer.com/

Bandcamp: http://davestringer.bandcamp.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/davestringermusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davestringer/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzuEp1CDQWK8kwq42WSyElg