Holiday Centerpiece Creations with Francis Dawson

November 15, 2015 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

Francis Dawson from Living Walls is back in The Kitchen this November for a festive DIY class, Holiday Centerpiece Creations! On Sunday November 15, from 10:30am – 12:30pm, Francis will demonstrate how to use a variety of plants and natural materials to create gorgeous, festive centerpieces for your home, just in time for your holiday entertaining!

Holiday Centerpiece Creations with Francis Dawson is on Sunday, November 15 at the Santa Barbara Public Market. All materials are provided and guests take home their holiday centerpieces after the class! Tickets are $50. Call 805-770-7702 for more information and to reserve!