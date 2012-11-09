Calendar » Holiday Craft Boutique

November 9, 2012 from 4:00 pm - Nov. 10 2:00 pm

Don’t miss our 2nd annual Holiday Craft Boutique to Benefit the Santa Barbara TRANSITION HOUSE. Quality arts, jewelry and gifts! And a pancake breakfast on Sat. morning (9am to 11 am) hosted by New Life Youth. Boutique Hours: Friday from 4pm to 7pm and Sat. from 10 am to 2pm. Come Eat, Shop, Enjoy and Support the Transition House for the Holidays! for more info call the church office: 687.1116 or email [email protected]