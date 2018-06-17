Holiday Duo Lecture and Piano Recital
A piano recital and expert talk will be held in conjunction with the exhibit “Resonating Images: 1900-1950” at The William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art. Art critic and curator Peter Frank will discuss the works in the exhibit and answer questions from 2 to 3 p.m. Following an intermission with tea and cake, Armenian-born master pianist Mikael Oganes will perform variations of early 20th-century masterpieces. A concluding reception will follow. For more information, call 805-493-3697.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: December 15, 2012 2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
- Price: free
- Location: William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/news/press_releases/news_detail.php?story_id=9212