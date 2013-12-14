Calendar » Holiday Faire

December 14, 2013 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Discover great handcrafted holiday gifts for friends and family at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) Holiday Faire. More than 50 CLL teachers and students will be selling artwork and crafts created in CLL classes. You can also enjoy great music all day from our talented music class teachers and students. This continues the great tradition of “Adult Ed” Holiday Faires.



CLL e-Gift Cards will also be available at the Holiday Faire so you can give the gift of learning this holiday season. The CLL information/registration office will be open for those interested in enrolling in CLL Winter 2014 classes, which begin on January 13, 2014. Classes start throughout the term!