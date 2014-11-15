Calendar » Holiday Faire

November 15, 2014 from 10 am - 4 pm

Discover great handcrafted holiday gifts for friends and family at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) Holiday Arts and Crafts Faire and celebrate the CLL’s first birthday! More than 50 CLL teachers and students will be selling artwork and crafts created in CLL classes. You can also enjoy great music all day from our talented music class teachers and students. This continues the great tradition of “Adult Ed” Holiday Crafts Faires.



CLL e-Gift Cards will also be available at the Holiday Crafts Faire so you can give the gift of learning this holiday season. The CLL information/registration office will be open for those interested in enrolling in CLL Winter 2015 classes, which begin on January 12, 2015. Classes start throughout the term!

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2014

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Admission: FREE

Contact: [email protected], (805) 898-8138